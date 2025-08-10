Unicef launches Young People Advisory Group in Bangladesh

In preparation of International Youth Day on August 12, Unicef on August 7 officially launched the Young People Advisory Group (YPAG) in Bangladesh.

The platform will look to elevate youth voices and foster meaningful engagement in shaping policies and programmes that affect children and young people across the country, according to a press release.

Formed by the alumni of Unicef's Young Leadership Programme and organised in collaboration with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore, YPAG is a platform of highly trained, committed young leaders equipped with the skills, knowledge, and networks to influence real and lasting change.

The Young Leadership Programme was launched at the request of the Chief Adviser Mohammed Yunus.

During his speech at the UN General Assembly last year, Yunus urged an environment where young people can thrive, innovate and lead.

"This initiative is a powerful reminder of what happens when we invest in young people: they lead, they inspire, and they deliver impact," said Rana Flowers, Unicef Representative in Bangladesh.

"The formation of YPAG could not be more timely. It is clearer than ever that young people are not only ready to lead, but have already begun shaping the future of this nation," said Saria Chowdhury, a member of YPAG.

"Our goal with YPAG is not just to change minds -- but to help shape a more just and inclusive nation by inspiring civic participation and policy awareness among young people," said Neamul Islam, another member of the group.