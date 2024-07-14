ULAB Social Welfare Club launches InspireSphere

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) Social Welfare Club inaugurated the opening ceremony of Tamisha Group Presents InspireSphere: Let's Make the Changes, Organized by Ulab Social Welfare Club on July 4, 2024. This social campaign-based competition addresses five key issues: mental health, poverty alleviation, youth empowerment, literacy rate, and animal welfare, aligning with SDGs 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, and 16. Distinguished guests included Dr. Jude William R. Genilo, Pro Vice Chancellor, ULAB; Biplob Ghosh Rahul, National Vice President, JCI Bangladesh and CEO of eCourier Limited; and Md. Abdul Quayyum, Head of Communications, UNDP.

The opening speech was given by Selima Quader chowdhury, who is the club advisor for ULAB Social Welfare Club, who Organized this event. After her gracious speech, the pro Vice Chancellor of the university, Jude William Genilo, shared a few words with the audience. He highlighted ULAB's unwavering commitment to sustainability and discussed the recent achievements of ULAB in the WURI and Times ranking. The event was then inaugurated by the Pro VC along with the other esteemed guests.

Aneeqa Saiyan, the local president of JCI Dhaka Young was also a speaker for the event and inspired the participants greatly with her knowledge and experience.

Md. Abdul Quayyum, Head of Communications at UNDP, delivered a few words on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He discussed the goals, their timeline, and provided insights on sustainable development. He also guided participants on preparing for related competitions, emphasizing innovation and engagement.

The event was then concluded after mentioning the partners and sponsors, gold sponsor Tamishna Group. bronze sponsors Neer Sheba Shangstha and Arno (Global Consultancy Center). Associated with The Daily Star, skill partner Keeron, strategic partner JCI Young. food partner Begum's Catering. snack partner Shaffle. radio partner: 90.4 Dhaka FM, photography partner Flaxima Studio, print media partner Samakal.