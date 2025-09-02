UCBD hosts orientation for Monash Foundation 2025 intake

Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD), the exclusive partner of Monash College in Australia, has held an orientation for the third batch of students in the Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY) programme.

The event took place at UCBD's Gulshan campus, where new students and their families were welcomed to the foundation course, which guarantees admission to Monash University in Australia or Monash Malaysia upon completion.

Prof Muhammad Ismail Hossain, Dean of Academic Affairs at UCBD, delivered opening remarks, followed by Prof Hew Gill, President and Provost. Prof Gill said: "I would like to congratulate all our new students who are joining a guaranteed pathway to Monash University. Our results are better than Australia and our student enrolments are increasing because students and parents trust UCBD as the bridge to a truly international education at a world-class university."

Daniel Lum from International Recruitment and Development, Monash University Malaysia, and Azra Karim, Monash University Representative for Bangladesh, also spoke. Ms Karim said: "UCBD has the highest academic standards and a supportive learning environment that helps students grow in every way. UCBD excels in academic results consistently because of its excellent faculty team, and its international approach to teaching and learning. UCBD is a world-topping partner for success at Monash University and beyond."

Programme Coordinator and Senior Lecturer Ambreen Zaman outlined MUFY's curriculum, while Deputy Registrar Shafik Waes explained academic policies and procedures. Student Support Head Ms Marzia Al-Hakeen described available services and activities, and IT Executive Mr Biplab Paul demonstrated the online learning systems.

A parallel orientation for parents was led by Prof Gill and Parent Engagement Counsellor Ms Samia Salam, who highlighted MUFY programme options and study opportunities at Monash and other universities.

UCBD, approved by the Ministry of Education as an international programme provider, offers pathways for students from O/AS/A/SSC/HSC backgrounds. Students can progress to Monash University or complete degrees from institutions including the University of London – London School of Economics and the University of Lancashire at UCBD's Dhaka campus.