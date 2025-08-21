Transcom Digital opens new showroom in Chattogram’s Chawkbazar

Transcom Digital has opened a new showroom in Chawkbazar, one of Chattogram's busiest business hubs, expanding its retail presence in the port city.

The showroom will offer 100% original products from global brands, alongside Transcom's own brand, Transtec.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Md Alamgir Hossain, deputy police commissioner (South) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, as chief guest. Senior officials from Transcom Electronics Ltd., including Shahidul Islam, chief operating officer, and Ritesh Ranjan, head of business, were also present.

Md Alamgir Hossain said, "Transcom Digital has earned customers' trust over the years by ensuring original products and reliable service. Opening a new showroom in such a key business hub of Chattogram will greatly benefit local residents and businesses, making modern technology more accessible to all."

Ritesh Ranjan said, "Chattogram has always been one of the most vibrant markets of Bangladesh. With this new showroom at Chawkbazar, we aim to bring world-class technology, trusted global and local brands, and authentic service even closer to our customers. This expansion reflects our strong commitment to enhancing customer experience and building long-term trust in the region."