Toffee kicks off Women’s T20 World Cup Campaign

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will begin on 3 October. Hopes are running high for our women's cricket team in this World Cup. To multiply the excitement and provide a real LIVE experience of the T20 World Cup, the digital entertainment platform Toffee has recently kicked off its T20 World Cup campaign.

An event to roll out the campaign on the occasion of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup was organized at Tiger's Den in Gulshan-1, Dhaka, on 1 October 2024. On this occasion, a brief program was also organized to celebrate the success of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where the Bangladesh team made it to the Super Eight. The winners of the Credence Cricket Mania launched during the Men's T20 World Cup were also handed over the prizes at the ceremony.

At the event, Toffee announced the beginning of the 'Bishwa Cup Ano' campaign on the occasion of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. While cricket fans can watch all the nail-biting moments of this World Cup on Toffee, they can make this experience more rewarding by taking part in the quiz. The top 10 winners of the quiz competition will win a trip to Dubai. The subscriber must buy a toffee subscription of BDT 50 & above or have any active BL data pack to watch the game & play the quiz to win the prize. Prize winners will get Air Tickets to Dubai & two days of accommodation as per the terms and conditions of the campaign during December.

Other customers can watch the game live simply by taking a Toffee subscription through bKash or using a credit/debit card. They can enjoy matches on Toffee for 1 day @20 tk; 7 days @50 tk; and full tournament @70 tk only. In case of payment through bKash, customers will get 10% cashback as well. All active Banglalink data pack users can also participate in the campaign.

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Deputy Director, Marketing, Toffee, said, "Our women cricketers have made us proud on many occasions. We believe they will perform well this time as well. As a cricket-loving nation, all eyes will remain glued to the screen to support the women's cricket team. To spice it up, Toffee has brought in this 'Dubai Trip' World Cup campaign. While enjoying the big hits on Toffee, customers can win prizes as well."