The Palace Luxury Resort won award at South Asian Travel Awards 2024

The Palace Luxury Resort, the largest resort in Bangladesh, won award at the 2024 edition of the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA). The awards have been rewarded as the "Most Prestigious Silver Award for Leading Palace Hotel and Leading Family Resort". The Palace takes immense pride in its exclusive accommodation and luxury as well as the breathtaking nature that the resort ensures for their guests.

Arifur Rahman, Managing Director of The Palace Luxury Resort is honored and pleased to share the joy of these achievements with their valued guests, associates, stakeholders, and well-wishers.

SOUTH ASIAN TRAVEL AWARDS 2024, popularly known as SATA Awards, concluded its 8th edition of the prestigious gala and award ceremony held at Aloft Kathmandu Thamel on Friday, 20th September, 2024. The SATA is endorsed by over 18 tourism organizations and bodies across the region, underscoring its credibility and significance in the travel sector. With over 400 nominations submitted for this edition, competition was notably fierce. The event witnessed the biggest hotel brands and tour & travel operators from Maldives, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

The event was honored by the presence of the Honorable Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey, along with Deepak Joshi, CEO of the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB). Board members of NTB and prominent figures from Nepal's travel industry also attended, contributing to a grand celebration of excellence in South Asian hospitality.

Mohammad Tanvir Hassan (Head of Sales and Marketing) received these awards on behalf of The Palace Team!