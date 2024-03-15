The Daily Star wins South Asian Digital Media Award for the 6th time

The Daily Star has won the South Asian Digital Media Awards 2023, presented by WAN-IFRA (the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers). The gala event took place yesterday at Delhi where The Chief Business Officer Md. Tajdin Hassan received the award on behalf of the newspaper.

The newspaper has won special jury mention award in the category Best in Audience Engagement for digital campaign "What's your friendship Score?". It was a digital campaign marking International Friendship Day 2023 where the publisher partnered with local business conglomerate PRAN. A special microsite was designed for the campaign where audience engaged themselves in an interactive game to celebrate the ocassion. The campaign generated more than 200K impressions and delivered 5.6% social media engagement. The Daily Star with more than 4 million monthly web user and 5 million social followers runs year long campaigns for its youth audience.

This prestigious award recognises outstanding digital media projects delivered by news publishers from across the region, covering 1 September 2022 to 31 August 2023. An eminent panel of international judges evaluated the entries. 2024-01-29. The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) announced the results for the seventh edition of Digital Media Awards South Asia last month. The gala event of the award took place at Delhi Yesterday. HT Labs, The Hindustan Time The Hindu, Prothom Alo, The Quint, and BBC News emerged as the DMA South Asia 2023 winners among more than 100 entries from news publishers across South Asia.

This is the most prestigious recognition for publishers for their outstanding work in digital media. WAN-IFRA recognises news publishers who have adopted digital media and mobile strategies as part of their total product offering to meet the major challenges in how people consume news and information today. The awards are presented in every region: South Asia, Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

WAN-IFRA's Digital Media Awards is the news media industry's truly global digital media competition. With this award, we recognise news publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects. The winners of our regional digital media awards in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, South Asia and Middle East will determine the 2024 World winners. Regional awards are evaluated by independent juries. The winners from each regios compete against each other for the World Awards, where a different set of juries will evaluate the projects. The most outstanding projects are awarded as winners of the Digital Media Awards Worldwide. The winners will be announced at the World News Media Congress 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The entries were evaluated by an international panel of jurors that included Corinne Podger (Director, Digital Skills Agency – Australia), Adam Tinworth (Consultant-Reed Business Information), Simon Scarr (Deputy Head of Graphics ThomsonReuters, Singapore), Ola Henrikkson Independent media consultant (Sweden), Kavita Chandran (Consultant & Journalism Trainer, Thomson Reuters Foundation · Freelance, Singapore), Dean Arnett – (Independent and freelance-Video production specialist-UK), Kevin Anderson (Director of professional services at PugPig – UK), Danny Spears (Chief Operating Officer, The Ozone Project), David Walmsley (Editor-in-Chief, The Globe and Mail, Canada), Javier Garza (Editor, EnRe2 Laguna, Mexico), Margret Seeger (Director Digital Publishing, RP Digital GmbH- Germany), Cahyo Listyanto (GM Technology, Product & Data, Harian Kompas- Indonesia), Cherish Leow (Assistant VP, Branded Content & Editorial Solutions – Astro Awani Network Sdn Bhd-Malaysia), Chris Janz (CEO, Capital Brief, Australia), Karen Lim (Supervising Editor – Mediacorp, Singapore), Lee Williamson (Regional Editorial Director, Tatler Asia Limited, Hong Kong), Lena Ohm (Product Owner Video/ Social Media/ Podcast – RP Digital GmbH,Deutschland) , Amir Noori (Co Founder – AI Hub, London), Joan Chirwa (Founder – Free Press Initiative Zambia, Lusaka), Lisa MacLeod (Director – FT Strategies, London), Michael Cooke (Consultant/ Partner of Cooke Media, Chicago), Murdoch Davis (Partner / Cooke Media, Chicago), Celine Asril (Strategy Director – Advertising & Marketing Solutions, Hong Kong), Lyn yi chung (Deputy Chief Editor- CNA Digital, Singapore), Yan Wu (News Developer – The Washington Post, New York), Glen Mulcahy (Founder – Titanium Media, Ireland) and Gorgie Cauthery (B2B Content Director – Financial Times, London).

The World Association of News Publishers is the global organisation of the world's press. Its mission is to protect the rights of journalists and publishers around the world to operate independent media. We provide our members with expertise and services to innovate and prosper in a digital world and perform their crucial role in society. It derives its authority from its global network of 3,000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, and its legitimacy from its 60 member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries.