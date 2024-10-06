The British Council to celebrate outstanding achievements of UK Alumni in Bangladesh

The British Council, the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational programmes, has announced the launch of its prestigious Study UK Alumni Awards. All UK alumni in Bangladesh are invited to submit applications for the 11th edition of the awards, which recognise the outstanding achievements of UK alumni worldwide. These awards are dedicated to recognising the outstanding achievements of international students who have utilised UK education to contribute significantly to their communities, industries, and countries.

The awards will highlight exceptional achievements and impact in four categories: Business and Innovation, Culture and Creativity, Science and Sustainability, and Social Action for the applicants with great potential to influence and inspire others. Eligible applicants can compete on both the Global and National stages of the Alumni Awards. The awards are open to alumni residing in Bangladesh who have graduated from a UK university within the last 15 years. The submission deadline is 21 October 2024.

Stephen Forbes, the British Council's Country Director in Bangladesh, stated, 'We call on Study UK alumni in Bangladesh to apply for these prestigious awards, recognising those who have made significant contributions in their fields. This honour from the UK celebrates their dedication and hard work, enhancing their career visibility, expanding their networks, and inspiring others.'

The finalists and winners of the global Alumni Awards will be announced in 2025 and celebrated through a digital campaign highlighting their remarkable stories and successes. As part of their award, winners will be invited on a trip to the UK to reconnect with their universities, meet and inspire current GREAT scholars, and engage with other global winners. This prestigious visit offers a chance to enhance their international profiles, advance their careers and foster meaningful connections within the academic community. In addition to the global awards, along with other countries, Bangladesh will host national award ceremonies. Finalists for the national awards will be announced between December 2024 and March 2025.

Mohammad Taqi Yasir, an alumnus of the University of London who won the National Social Action Award from in Bangladesh last year, lauded the awards for the opportunities they bring. He expressed, 'The most prestigious thing about this award is the recognition that it comes with. It is the acknowledgement of the work I have done so far. This award has significantly increased my credibility in ways I can hardly put into words. The recognition from the British Council will help me achieve my target faster than I expected.'

For comprehensive details on how to apply, categories, application process and eligibility criteria, please visit: https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/alumni-awards