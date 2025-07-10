TECNO launches SPARK 40 Series in Bangladesh with two new models

[Promotional content]

Following the remarkable success of the CAMON 40 Series, TECNO is now launching its new SPARK 40 Series in Bangladesh with two exciting models -- the SPARK 40 and SPARK 40 Pro.

These are the first in the lineup, with more models from the SPARK 40 Series set to be introduced later this month. Staying true to the series' tagline, "Slim Ever, Strong Forever," these smartphones combine sleek design with lasting durability.

One of the standout entries in the lineup, the SPARK 40 Pro, balances sleekness and strength with its ultra-slim 6.69mm profile. Built for durability, it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, SGS-certified drop protection, and an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance—making it well-suited for everyday challenges.

It sports a 50MP rear camera and a 13MP front-facing camera for clear, high-quality photos, supported by a vibrant 1.5K AMOLED display—a first in its class. The screen offers a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits brightness, delivering sharp visuals even in direct sunlight.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Helio G100 processor, paired with 128GB of storage and up to 16GB RAM (8GB physical + 8GB extended) to ensure smooth multitasking and reliable performance. With Free Link technology, users can make calls and send texts even when out of network coverage—ideal for travel or emergencies.

Enhanced by smart features like AI Eraser, AIGC Portrait, AI Translate, and AI Writing, the SPARK 40 Pro is designed to boost both creativity and productivity. It also includes Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers, an IR remote, and a 5200mAh battery with 45W fast charging, backed by TÜV certification for four years of smooth usage.

Another model in the SPARK 40 Series, the "SPARK 40," also delivers great value — featuring a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera, and a sleek 7.67mm design. It runs on the Helio G81 processor and includes several of the same AI features found in the Pro model.

Both models come equipped with Linkbooming V1.0, TECNO's smart network optimization feature that keeps your connection fast and stable.

The first two models of TECNO SPARK 40 Series—the SPARK 40 (128GB+*12GB) (6GB Extended) and SPARK 40 Pro (128GB+*16GB) (8GB Extended) —are now available nationwide. Priced at Tk 13,999 and Tk 19,999 respectively, both devices offer powerful features at competitive prices. Additionally, a higher variant of the SPARK 40 with 16GB RAM (including extended RAM) and 256GB storage will be available starting July 15.

For more information, visit www.tecno-mobile.com/bd or stop by your nearest TECNO store to explore the SPARK 40.