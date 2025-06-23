Sweden and UNDP sign agreement to support judicial reforms in Bangladesh

The Embassy of Sweden and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed an agreement on June 22 to continue their support for judicial reforms in Bangladesh.

The signing ceremony took place in Dhaka, with Maria Stridsman, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of Sweden, and Stefan Liller, UNDP Resident Representative in Bangladesh, formalizing the partnership in the presence of Chief Justice of Bangladesh, Dr. Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, and senior officials from the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Under this agreement, Sweden will contribute 5 million Swedish Krona to support the second phase of the Support to Transforming Bangladesh's Rule of Law Services project. This initiative is part of UNDP's broader Integrated Support for Advancing Reforms and Democratic Governance programme.

The new phase builds on previous achievements by further enhancing judicial independence, promoting prosecutorial reform, and improving access to justice, particularly for women, youth, and marginalized communities. It will also strengthen the newly established service hotline for justice users and scale up support to the Attorney General's Office as it transitions into a professionalized prosecution service.

Speaking at the event, Maria Stridsman said, "Sweden reaffirms it steadfast commitment to supporting Bangladesh in its efforts to strengthen democratic governance, human rights, and the rule of law. Ensuring equal access to justice is a cornerstone of justice sector reform. Through our longstanding partnership with UNDP, Sweden is proud to help build a justice system that is inclusive, transparent, and accountable - one that serves all citizens and upholds fundamental rights."

Stefan Liller added, "In Bangladesh, prioritizing justice reform is not only a fundamental requirement to achieve economic development, prosperity, and stability, but it is also a commitment to be delivered in acknowledgment of the unprecedented uprising of the youth in 2024 against injustice, arbitrariness, and oppression, as Bangladesh charts the pathway to a democratic, inclusive and prosperous future.

He further stated, " UNDP remains committed to supporting the government and the judiciary in creating the legal and institutional conditions and necessary safeguards to realize judicial independence for the entire judiciary, including the subordinate courts and bring about the codification of judicial self-administration accompanied by a renewed understanding of functional independence among judges."

The project will focus on strengthening digitalization in the judiciary for better access to justice for all, supporting alignment of justice reforms with international standards and norms and expanding outreach to build public awareness and trust in the justice system. Gender-sensitive reforms will be advanced through legal reviews and collaboration with women's rights organizations. The initiative also promotes inclusive engagement with civil society, youth, legal professionals, and media to ensure that justice reforms are responsive to citizens' needs. This partnership contributes to SDG 16 on Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.