Supply Chain Street celebrates publication of its 7th issue

Supply Chain Street celebrated the publication of its 7th issue with an event titled "Connect & Create: Sustainable Supply Chain Networking for Success" at All Community Club recently.

The program was attended by notable figures from the supply chain industry, media representatives, and enthusiasts.

This issue of the magazine promotes sustainable supply chains, featuring exclusive content that highlights sustainable practices in business.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from the magazine's Editor-in-Chief, Mohammad Mamun Chowdhury, who shared insights into the creative process and the vision behind the publication.

M. Ashraful Islam Khan, President of Supply Chain Street, joined virtually from Canada and emphasized that building an effective, sustainable supply chain enhances organizational resilience, supports risk mitigation, and drives greater efficiency through circularity and diverse sourcing strategies. He expressed gratitude to all the professionals who participated in the program.

Md. Nabeeul Islam Khan, Supply Chain Director at Bata Bangladesh Limited, said, "We have to create a cooperative business relationship with other businesses in creating a sustainable business environment."

Ejazur Rahman, Managing Director of Mind Mapper Bangladesh, stated, "We have to be more responsible in every aspect of our business and personal lives to contribute to the country's sustainability. We have to live in the world in the best possible manner. Businesses in the country should think of business growth and the environment in parallel. In the apparel industry, machines are using below 45% of their capacity."

Depesh Nag, Managing Director of Grameen Danone Foods Ltd, said, "We are facing challenges in complying with sustainability as we have to work with different external stakeholders. However, we are trying to contribute to society in our way."

Ruhul Kuddos, Supply Chain Director, Unilever Bangladesh, said, "As citizens, we should be more responsible in the use of plastic products. We have to create more awareness for a sustainable society. If we properly use plastic items, we can recycle and reuse them."

The event also included panel discussions with industry experts, who shared valuable perspectives on the evolving landscape of supply chain operations. Guests had the opportunity to network and discuss collaborative solutions for the industry's future.

K&A Logistics was the title sponsor, Astha Electronics was the gold sponsor, along with PHP Family as the exclusive partner of the event. Grameen Danone Foods Limited was the nutrition partner, and Polar was the ice cream partner. ASCPB served as the media partner of the program.