Studynet organizes 'Exclusive Australian Education Expo 2024’

Australia is a preferred hub for higher education among Bangladeshi students. This Country offers over 50,000+ course options, including Computer Science, Engineering, and Business Management, with some disciplines offering up to 100% scholarship coverage.

Studynet is organizing 'Exclusive Australian Education Expo 2024,' for Bangladeshi students who want to study in Australia.

The fair will take place on February 9 at the 'Lakeshore Heights' hotel in Gulshan 1, Dhaka from 10 AM to 6 PM.

This expo offers insights into opportunities in Australia. Attendees can directly interact with representatives from 20+ Australian universities, gain information on programs, courses, and tuition fees, and even secure offer letters.

Register today at Studynet Event Registration here - https://www.studynet.com.au/event-registration

StudyNet is an Australian student placement service, with a twelve-year experience in six countries around the world. This organization aims to guide international students towards realizing their higher education dreams in Australia.

Many world-class institutions situated in Australia's major cities including Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth. The University of Adelaide, Macquarie University and many other Australian universities consistently rank high in the QS World Ranking. Despite the higher cost rate, various scholarships for foreign students make Australia an attractive destination.

Organizers are thinking, in 'Exclusive Australian Education Expo 2024,' students will be able to interact with Australian university representatives directly and learn more about university opportunities and scholarships which will make their higher education decisions easier.

