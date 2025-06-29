Students of Aga Khan Academy win Australian Entrepreneurship Challenge in Dhaka

Students of The Aga Khan Academy, Dhaka, have won the Australian Government's Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge 2025 Bangladesh, announced during the Festival of Australia held in the capital.

Organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), the festival marked a first-of-its-kind showcase highlighting Australia's world-class education and premium food and beverage products.

The event provided students and parents from Bangladesh with the opportunity to engage directly with representatives from Australian universities and explore educational programs aligned with their career aspirations. Sessions included Australian alumni talks and information segments focused on studying in Australia.

Coinciding with the Festival, Austrade also hosted the final event of the Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge 2025 Bangladesh. Five finalist teams from Bangladeshi schools pitched their ideas to a panel of judges. The three-week hybrid program was designed to equip students from grades 10 to 12 with skills in innovation, leadership, and problem-solving.

Mentored by Australian academics and industry leaders, participants developed and presented business solutions addressing global challenges in three areas: Green Tech & Sustainable Solutions, Human-Centered AI, and Digital Transformation for Social Good.

The festival also featured a showcase of premium Australian packaged food products in partnership with Bangladesh-based importers and distributors. Attendees had the opportunity to sample dishes prepared with Australian ingredients, highlighting the country's culinary heritage.

Speaking at the event, Vik Singh, Trade and Investment Commissioner at Austrade, said: "We are very happy to host the festival of Australia in Dhaka, showcasing Australia's excellence in education and cuisine. The festival offers Bangladeshi students to explore future-ready learning opportunities, while also introducing families and food enthusiasts to Australia's premium products. By showcasing world-class universities and the growing preference for Australian produce, we aim to offer Bangladeshi students and consumers a true taste of Australia's excellence and innovation."

The Festival of Australia aims to strengthen Australia's presence in Bangladesh and promote cross-cultural appreciation and collaboration.