STC Selects REVE Chat’s AI-Powered Chatbot and Live Chat Platform

Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc), a subsidiary of the Saudi Telecom Company or stc Group, has partnered with REVE Chat to implement its AI-powered Chatbot and Live Chat solutions. This strategic partnership aims to transform stc's customer service and deliver its customers a more seamless, efficient, and personalized experience.

stc operates the largest 5G network in Kuwait. It has a customer base of 2.4 million. In Kuwait, stc provides telecommunications, entertainment, information, and digital data transfer services.

REVE Chat's state-of-the-art AI chatbot technology will fully integrate stc's existing customer service framework. The partnership aims to significantly enhance the company's ability to respond to customer inquiries quickly and precisely to boost overall customer satisfaction.

The chatbot will enable stc to provide instant, context-aware, and highly personalized responses to customer questions by leveraging advanced AI and natural language processing (NLP). Significantly, it reduces wait times and improves overall satisfaction. By incorporating large language models (LLMs) and generative AI, the chatbot will enhance its capability to handle a wider range of queries with increased accuracy.

The Chatbot and Live Chat services will be offered in both Arabic and English. These services will be available through stc's website, Facebook Messenger and comments, WhatsApp, and other digital channels.

"We are excited to collaborate with Kuwait Telecommunication Company (stc) to bring our AI-powered Chatbot into their customer service operations," said M Rezaul Hassan, CEO at REVE Chat. "This partnership underscores our commitment to helping businesses worldwide deliver exceptional customer service through cutting-edge AI technology. We are confident that our solution will enhance stc's customer engagement and service efficiency."

REVE Chat is a subsidiary of the Bangladeshi multinational software company, REVE Systems. REVE Chat's customer communication platform provides AI-powered Chatbots, Live Chat, Voice and Video Chat, Co-browsing solutions, and more. Among its clients are prominent organizations such as the Bank of Scotia in Colombia, The National Institute of Transparency of Mexico's Government, the Commercial Bank of Kuwait in Kuwait, and Public Gold in Malaysia, among others. In Bangladesh, Bkash, Guardian Life Insurance, Pickaboo, Butterfly Group, and others are using REVE Chat's customer engagement platform.