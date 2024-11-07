Startup Grind Dhaka hosts “The Age of AI by Microsoft” at NSU

Startup Grind Dhaka, the local chapter of the largest global startup community worldwide headquartered in Silicon Valley, led by Chapter Director Farihan F. Rahman, in association with North South University (NSU) and NSU YES (Young Entrepreneurs Society) successfully organized "The Age of AI by Microsoft," an insightful event that brought together industry leaders, students, faculties and tech enthusiasts to explore the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

The event featured prominent keynote speakers such as Yousup Faruqu, Country Director of Microsoft (Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal), and Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, honorable Vice Chancellor of North South University (NSU) and Chairman of Grameen Bank. The event took place at North South University, one of Bangladesh's top-ranked universities, with NSU serving as the venue host.

NSU's Young Entrepreneurs Society (YES!) acted as the implementation partner, playing a crucial role in organizing the event. Over 340 attendees registered for the event, filling the venue beyond capacity, reflecting the growing interest in AI technology in Bangladesh. Farihan F. Rahman, Chapter Director of Startup Grind Dhaka and Founder of InveStar, remarked, "It was an honor to host such a forward-looking event, featuring leaders like Microsoft who are driving innovation in AI today. The enthusiasm we saw here at the Fireside Chat is very similar to what I witnessed in Silicon Valley across the young audience. I believe in Bangladesh's potential to play a key role in the global AI revolution."

Yousup Faruqu shared insights into how Microsoft is leading the charge in AI innovation worldwide and how those advancements could shape industries in Bangladesh. Vice Chancellor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury emphasized the importance of bridging academia and industry to foster a culture of innovation that empowers the next generation. The event was lauded for its brilliant execution, with thanks to the energetic NSU YES! team, led by club president Ramadan Abdullah and crew for their hard work and dedication.

Find out more on: www.startupgrind.com/dhaka