Stamford University hosts Forum and Club Excellence Award 2024

Stamford University Bangladesh held its Forum and Club Excellence Award 2024 on Tuesday, celebrating student leadership and club achievements.

The event took place at the university's Central Auditorium and was organised by the Student Welfare Presence.

Dr. Farahnaaz Feroz, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, attended as chief guest, with Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Moniruzzaman and Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Yunus Mia present as special guests.

Top honours went to Stamford University Shahitto Forum (Founder Award), YES Forum (Chairman Award), and the Robotics Club (Vice Chancellor Award). The ceremony concluded with a cultural performance, closing the event on a festive note.