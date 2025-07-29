Press Releases
Tue Jul 29, 2025 05:30 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 08:35 PM

Stamford University hosts Forum and Club Excellence Award 2024

Stamford University Bangladesh held its Forum and Club Excellence Award 2024 on Tuesday, celebrating student leadership and club achievements.

The event took place at the university's Central Auditorium and was organised by the Student Welfare Presence.

Dr. Farahnaaz Feroz, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, attended as chief guest, with Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Moniruzzaman and Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Yunus Mia present as special guests.

Top honours went to Stamford University Shahitto Forum (Founder Award), YES Forum (Chairman Award), and the Robotics Club (Vice Chancellor Award). The ceremony concluded with a cultural performance, closing the event on a festive note.

|বাংলাদেশ

সচিব বিদেশ সফর শেষে ফিরবেন ৩ আগস্ট, অবসর ৪ আগস্ট

‘জ্যেষ্ঠ কর্মকর্তারা যখন এমন আচরণ করেন, তখন পুরো প্রশাসনের জন্যই বিষয়টি লজ্জার হয়ে দাঁড়ায়।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গুলশানে চাঁদাবাজি: রিয়াদের বাসা থেকে ২ কোটি ২৫ লাখ টাকার চেক জব্দ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে