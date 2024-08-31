SNOWTEX Group donated 81 lacs Taka to assist flood victims

'SNOWTEX' Group, Bangladesh's leading garment company along with their sister concern country's top fashion brand 'SaRa Lifestyle', 'DHEU' and 22,000 family members of the 'SNOWTEX' group has donated 81 lacs Taka to assist flood victims. All members of 'SNOWTEX' family voluntarily contributed 27 lacs Taka and the remaining 54 lacs Taka was provided by 'SNOWTEX' Group.

Out of the total donation, 50 lacs Taka was deposited into the Chief Advisor's Relief and Welfare Fund on Wednesday (August 28), and the remaining 31 lacs Taka was distributed among the flood-affected members of the 'SNOWTEX' family. This initiative was taken by the 'SNOWTEX' Group to support the affected people in various districts across the country.

SNOWTEX Group's lifestyle brand 'SaRa' has earned a reputation for building trust with customers over time. Launched in May 2018, it currently has 14 outlets. 'SaRa' is well-regarded for offering high-quality products at affordable prices. Besies 'DHEU,' a sub-brand of 'SaRa Lifestyle,' is a western fashion brand that follows global trends in its clothing designs for the younger generation.