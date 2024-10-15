Six bands unite on stage for generation Z

The much-anticipated 'Gonojowar' concert will take place on October 18, 2024, at the Amphitheatre in Hatirjheel, Dhaka. Dedicated to the youth of Bangladesh, this musical evening will feature performances by six popular bands: Nemesis, Cryptic Fate, AvoidRafa, Bay of Bengal, Conclusion, and Kaaktaal, organized by Mavix Global.

The concert is set to begin at 4:30 PM, with gates opening from 3 PM. Attendees will enjoy a full day of music along with amenities such as food and snack stalls, coffee stations, and more. Following some recent events where large crowds posed challenges, the organizers have arranged for enhanced security with private security personnel throughout the venue.

For both Nemesis and Cryptic Fate, this concert marks an emotional return to the stage after several months, making the event even more special for the bands and their fans. The event is organized by Mavix Global, who previously hosted successful events in Dhaka, such as the Guitar Clinic with Oni Hasan. They hope this concert will be another success and are planning even bigger events in the future.

Tickets are priced at BDT 600 and are available for purchase on GetSetRock.com.

This music extravaganza has already sparked excitement among the youth, and the organizers are optimistic that it will be an unforgettable evening.