Sheraton Dhaka Introduces the Toastina Sip & Save Card

Sheraton Dhaka proudly announces the launch of Sip & Save Card at Toastina (lobby level), a unique opportunity for coffee lovers to experience the most luxurious coffee culture with our exclusive rewards program. This card offers benefits and exceptional rewards for avid coffee lovers.

Mark your calendar for July 3rd and join us at Toastina to enhance your coffee experince because every visit to Toastina becomes a special occasion, offering not just incredible coffee but also significant savings and exclusive perks such as a free croissant on your 5th visit and a free coffee & croissant on your 10th visit. Discover how you can elevate your coffee moments and take advantage of this exciting new offering. For more details, please contact us at +8801313709149.