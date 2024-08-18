Sabur Khan made acting chairman of APUB, Ishtiaque Abedin acting secretary general

Md Sabur Khan and Ishtiaque Abedin have been made acting chairman and acting secretary general of the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB), respectively.

The APUB Executive Committee made this decision during an emergency meeting held on Friday, said a press release issued by the association.

Sabur Khan is the chairman of the Board of Trustees at Daffodil International University, while Ishtiaque Abedin is the chairman of the Board of Trustees at American International University-Bangladesh.

Sabur also serves as the president of the Association of Universities of Asia and the Pacific (AUAP) and is the chairman of the Bangladesh Chapter of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN).

Additionally, he is the ambassador of the World Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (WUSME) in Bangladesh and a permanent member of the Standing Committee of the Asian University President Forum (AUPF).

He has previously served as president of both the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the Bangladesh Computer Society.

Ishtiaque, who was previously the Joint Secretary General of APUB, is also a member of AUAP, DCCI, and the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI).