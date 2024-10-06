Retail industry shines at Bangladesh Retail Awards 2024

50 retail initiatives and practices across 31 categories were awarded in the 2nd edition of SHWAPNO presents Bangladesh Retail Awards 2024 powered by Singer | beko(Singer Bangladesh Limited); Konka and Gree (Electro Mart Limited) in Association with MINISO, IDC Bangladesh PLC and The Daily Star through a grand gala ceremony at Le Méridien Dhaka on October 5, 2024 (Saturday). Among the awardees, 33 initiatives received the winner accolade, and 17 received HonourableMentions. The 2nd edition of the accolade was organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum.

Opening the gala, Shariful Islam, Founder and Managing Director of Bangladesh Brand Forum and Bangladesh Retail Forum, remarked, " The retail landscape is undergoing a renaissance of sorts. The future of retail is not only digital, but omnichannel, personalized, and deeply customer-centric. And more than ever before, the demand for sustainability and purpose-driven business is reshaping how we operate. The awards that will be presented this evening honor those who have risen to this challenge, demonstrated unparalleled excellence, and embraced innovation as a key to success."

This year 349 nominations from 57 organisations were submitted for the accolade. The winners were chosen through a rigorous, multi-step evaluation process. The jury featured 22 esteemed category experts from various industries.

The award gala was preceded by the 7th edition of Bangladesh Retail Congress 2024, with this year's theme, "Retail Renaissance: Inspiring Innovation." Through a blend of 03 Keynote Sessions, 01 Leader's Dialogue, 02 Panel Discussions, 01 Insight Session, 01 case study, and 01 Founder's Talk, the summit encouraged an open dialogue on resilience, innovation, and the transformation of customer journeys in the retail landscape.

The keynote sessions were led by MHM Fairoz, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Singer Bangladesh Ltd.; Sabbir Hasan Nasir, Managing Director, ACI Logistics Ltd. (SHWAPNO), and Ian F. Wade, BBS, Commandatore, Founding Member, Waterhouse Wade. With the sessions, the speakers explored how retailers can leverage AI, AR/VR, and omnichannel strategies to enhance customer experiences, personalize offerings, and adopt eco-friendly practices.

Apart from them, notable speakers in the congress featured Professor Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar, Vice-Chancellor, BRAC University; Chief Advisor, Bangladesh Brand Forum; President, Asia Marketing Federation; Ashraf Bin Taj, General Secretary, Asia Marketing Federation; Co-Founder & Managing Director, IDC Bangladesh PLC.; Ahmad Ferdous Md. Asif, Chief Executive Officer, Bengal Meat Processing Industries Ltd.; Rezaul Kabir, Chief Operating Officer, Sailor; Sami Ashraf, Director, Home & Personal Care, Remark HB Ltd; Shamim Kabir, Managing Director, Step Footwear Limited; Zaraif Hossain, Head of Strategy & Transformation, Transcom Group; Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen, Professor, Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka ;Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman & CEO, PRAN-RFL Group; Surayya Siddiqua, Sales and Marketing Director, Grameen Danone Foods Ltd.; Shahriar Zaman, Head of Marketing, AkijBashir Group; Zakeea Nowrin Husain, Emerging Business Lead, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd.; Abu Obaida Imon, Country Head of Marketing, Domino's Pizza Bangladesh and others.

SHWAPNO presents Bangladesh Retail Congress & Bangladesh Retail Awards 2024 powered by Singer | beko(Singer Bangladesh Limited); Konka and Gree (Electro Mart Limited) was held in Association with MINISO, IDC Bangladesh PLC and The Daily Star. Knowledge Partner – Marketing Society of Bangladesh; Technology Partner – aamra Technologies Limited; PR Partner – Backpage PR. The Summit is an initiative of Bangladesh Retail Forum and was organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum.