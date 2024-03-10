Ramadan offerings from The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka

Experience the holy spirit of Ramadan with an unforgettable culinary journey at The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka in partnership with BRAC Bank PLC. As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka are delighted to announce their exceptional month-long Ramadan buffet offerings, featuring an enticing array of authentic Local, Mediterranean, Arabic, and sub-continental cuisine. This gastronomic journey promises to captivate the senses and elevate the spirit of Ramadan festivities.

At The Westin Dhaka, guests can experience a culinary voyage at Seasonal Tastes, where the Ramadan buffet will showcase a fusion of Mediterranean and Arabic flavors featuring Adana kabab, lamb ouzi, Mutton kacchi, lamb shank, grilled prawn, whole grilled salmon, fried hilsha, mutton seekh kabab Turkish Tulumba & Osmaliya. Meanwhile, at Sheraton Dhaka's The Garden Kitchen, patrons can savor a distinctive culinary experience featuring Local delicacies such as Beef chap, Shuti Kabab, Turkish Adana Kebab, Orfali Kebab, Chicken Kofta Kebab, Beef Wellington, Lamb Ouzi, Seafood Paella and many more Sheraton signature dishes that embody the essence of Ramadan. Indulge in a lavish Buffet Iftar & Dinner, available daily throughout the month priced at BDT 9,990 (The Westin Dhaka) & BDT 10,990 (Sheraton Dhaka). For those seeking the serenity of Suhur, Seasonal Tastes & The Garden Kitchen will open its doors on Thursday, and Friday and the night before of Government holidays, offering a sumptuous Buffet Suhoor priced at BDT 5,990 & BDT 6,990 respectively. Buy 1 Get 1 offer is available with selected cards from 20+ Banks. The cherry on top, DBBL is offering a Buy 1 Get 3 offer on Iftar followed by dinner on selected cards. Guests dining at Seasonal Taste & The Garden Kitchen might get a chance to win an exciting return Air Ticket from AirArabia or US Bangla.

The Westin Dhaka will offer their iftar boxes at Daily Treats. Iftar boxes will be offered in three categories – Platinum BDT 9,990, Gold BDT 8,550, and Silver BDT 7,550 Iftar boxes. Sheraton Dhaka will offer their iftar boxes and Iftar boxes will be offered in three categories – Luxury BDT 10,990, Premium BDT 8,990, and Classic BDT 7,990. For those seeking traditional Ramadan specialties for takeaway, Shahi Haleem and Jalebi, will be available for pickup at both The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka

For hosting Iftar, Dinner and Suhur events The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka offer large, medium, and small banquet venues along with exciting banquet offers for early bookers. Moreover, Sheraton Dhaka's elegant Grand Ballroom and annex area can accommodate 1000+ guests at one go making it the largest banquet space in the diplomatic zone.

Guests are invited to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with a gastronomic journey that transcends borders and cultures. Book your tables now to create cherished memories with family and friends at The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka. For more information, guests can call +8802222291988 (The Westin Dhaka) and +880255668111 (Sheraton Dhaka).