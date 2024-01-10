Radisson Blu Dhaka receives “Safehotels Executive Level Certification” for the fifth time

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is awarded the "Safehotels Executive Level Certification" for the 5th time for its unwavering commitment to excellence in service, safety and security.

For over 16 years, Safehotels Alliance AB has been the world's most recognized and leading independent company focusing on international hotel safety and security certification standards. It consists of an internationally distinguished network of security experts trained to audit hotels regarding their quality and consistency in safety and security standards.

Safehotels independently set and verifies standards of safety, security, cleanliness and hygiene through world leading certification program including site assessments by experts with years of knowledge and understanding of hotels across the globe. Safehotels is the originator of "The Global Hotel Security Standard" which is the benchmark program for international hotels in this world, examining more than 210+ safety and security standard elements. Safehotels has certified hotels in over 40 global destinations.

When it comes to an ever increasing demand for security and service in the luxury hospitality market, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden exemplifies commitment to providing outstanding safety and security, creating that additional value and peace for its guests.

To establish the ultimate standards of Safety and Security, they have worked hard to bring the hotel's safety levels to the highest standard in Bangladesh and South Asia. This accolade will inspire the diligent team of Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden to push the standards even higher with a view to reaching new boundaries and creating a benchmark in this industry, thus creating the opportunity to provide their guests with high level of security as well as excellent hospitality.