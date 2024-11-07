Public speaking event 'Rise Above All 2024' set for November 16

The highly anticipated public speaking event - Berger Presents Rise Above All 2024 - will take place on November 16 at the KIB Complex on Khamar Bari Road, Dhaka.

The event is powered by Grameenphone and organised by Don Sumdany Facilitation & Consultancy in association with Prothom Alo. Mastercard is the strategic partner.

This marks the 8th edition of Bangladesh's largest event dedicated to fostering talent, knowledge-sharing, and growth among students, young professionals, and budding entrepreneurs.

The latest edition will host a remarkable lineup of distinguished speakers, including Ayman Sadiq (10 Minute School), Dipesh Nag (Grameen Danone), Sabbir Nasir (Shwapno), Syeda Durdana Kabir (Unilever Bangladesh), Syed Mahbubur Rahman (Mutual Trust Bank), Syed Mohammad Kamal (Mastercard), Jabed Sultan Pias (Prothom Alo), Tajdin Hassan (The Daily Star & Keeron), and popular personalities such as Safa Kabir and Siam Ahmed. These leaders and visionaries will share insights and stories to inspire and guide future talent.

Besides, attendees can look forward to an array of special sessions including - Shark Tank Bangladesh Live Session, featuring live pitches from aspiring entrepreneurs; Legendary Duo Session with Yasir Azman and Shehzad Munim sharing their experiences in leadership; 2 Cents Podcast live session; and the BDjobs Career Session led by Fahim Mashroor.

A grand AMIRÁ fashion show, exciting giveaways, and an exclusive performance by Minar Rahman will also highlight the day, promising an unforgettable experience.