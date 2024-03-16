Peyala café opens new branch in Singapore

Peyala, a favourite cafe in the capital, has opened its first overseas branch in Singapore.

A concern of MGH Group, Peyala announced its new branch on its Facebook page on March 13.

"From Local Roots to Global Reach: Proudly Unwrapping Our Singapore Store! Join us at Peyala Singapore," said the Facebook post with a photo of the outlet at Marina Bay Link Mall, 8A Marina Boulevard.

The news was greeted by an outpouring of positivity from netizens.

Alongside its outlet at Banani-11, Peyala Café has presence in Gulshan and Karwan Bazar.