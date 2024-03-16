Press Releases
Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 16, 2024 05:58 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 06:09 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases

Peyala café opens new branch in Singapore

Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 16, 2024 05:58 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 06:09 PM

Peyala, a favourite cafe in the capital, has opened its first overseas branch in Singapore.

A concern of MGH Group, Peyala announced its new branch on its Facebook page on March 13.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"From Local Roots to Global Reach: Proudly Unwrapping Our Singapore Store! Join us at Peyala Singapore," said the Facebook post with a photo of the outlet at Marina Bay Link Mall, 8A Marina Boulevard.

The news was greeted by an outpouring of positivity from netizens.

Alongside its outlet at Banani-11, Peyala Café has presence in Gulshan and Karwan Bazar.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ভারত পাশে ছিল বলে নির্বাচনে শক্তিধর দেশগুলো অশুভ খেলার সাহস পায়নি’

ওবায়দুল কাদের বলেন, ভারতের সঙ্গে গায়ে পড়ে তিক্ততার সম্পর্ক তৈরি করে সমস্যার সমাধান সম্ভব না। ভারতের সঙ্গে যে অবিশ্বাসের দেয়াল তৈরি হয়েছিল শেখ হাসিনা ও মোদি সরকার তা ভেঙে দিয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

১ টাকা লাভে পণ্য বিক্রি করেও মাসে লাখ টাকা মুনাফা শাহ আলমের

১৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification