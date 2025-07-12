PEN Bangladesh elects new executive committee

PEN Bangladesh, the national chapter of PEN International, has elected a new executive committee for the term 2025–2027 during its annual general meeting today.

Prof Shamsad Mortuza, writer, translator, and English professor at Dhaka University, has been elected president and poet and journalist Jahanara Parveen the general secretary.

The vice presidents are Prof Shamim Reza, writer Parvez Hossain, and Prof Muhsin Uddin.

Other office bearers include: writer Hamim Karul Hoque () and journalist Muhsin Habib as joint general secretaries, writer Lovely Talukder as treasurer, journalist Sharafat Hossain as publicity secretary, and Zahid Sohag as office secretary.

The elected executive committee members are: Shakira Parveen, Mohammad Moheuddin, Shahed Kayes, Dr. Suryia Farzana Hossain, and Wasim Palash.

Outgoing president Kazi Anis Ahmed and general secretary Md Moheuddin addressed the members during the session and emphasised the importance of safeguarding literary freedom in Bangladesh.