Padakhep wins two SDG brand champion awards 2024

The SDG Brand Champion Awards 2024, hosted by Bangladesh Brand Forum, celebrated 39 pioneering initiatives in sustainability. These awards honor organizations excelling in various Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including responsible consumption and production, climate action, and more. At last night's event, Padakhep was honored with two awards in the category of responsible consumption and production for soap production from recycle burn oil : a green prospective and strengthening environment-friendly micro-enterprise in salt processing and trade . The awards were presented by Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Advisor to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources.