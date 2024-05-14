Orange Corners Bangladesh awards matching grants over 65 lacs Taka

Orange Corners Bangladesh, a global initiative building entrepreneurial ecosystems for youth, hosted the Track I Award Ceremony at Impact Hub Dhaka on May 12, 2024. The event recognized 11 alumni enterprises from the first cohort as they unlocked matching grants worth more than 65 lacs taka, equivalent to 51,998 Euros.

Representatives from the award-winning enterprises include Vertical Innovations, Countree Agro, BD Recycle Technologies Limited (BRTL), Mastercourse, Hydrosense, CarboBang, Togumogu, Drip Irrigation BD Limited, TOYO, Ecolery, and Boichitro shared their experiences at the event.

Shazeeb M Khairul Islam, Managing Director of implementing partner YY Ventures, remarked, "In our first cohort, we invited 14 promising enterprises from diverse sectors, all driving positive social and environmental impact, of which 9 were led by women. Today, 11 out of 14 enterprises in Cohort 1 received matching grants worth over 65 lac taka to grow their businesses. If they can show significant progress in a few months, they can win up to 50,000 Euros each through Track II funding."

Sara Van Hoeve, First Secretary, Economic Affairs and Private Sector Development, Embassy of the Netherlands, added, "The Netherlands supports young entrepreneurs through 22 Orange Corners Hubs across Asia, Middle East and Africa to build a foundation for economic growth and innovation, making social impact and creating new and quality jobs."

Partner representatives from Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center and SAJIDA Foundation also spoke at this event. Applications for 3rd Cohort of the Incubation programme is open now. For more information, visit www.orangecorners.com/country/bangladesh/