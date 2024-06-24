NSUAAA celebrates 30 years of achievement with Grand Soiree

On June 8, 2024, the St Kilda Town Hall in Melbourne, Australia, witnessed a grand alumni dinner and cultural function organized by NSU Alumni Association Australia to commemorate three decades of North South University's achievements.

Since its establishment in 1993 as Bangladesh's inaugural private university, NSU has seen its graduates make substantial contributions to leading global firms and the nation's development over the past three decades. To celebrate these accomplishments, the NSU Alumni Association Australia (NSUAAA) hosted the "Celebration Soiree." This exclusive gathering provided an unforgettable evening filled with camaraderie, entertainment, and nostalgia for North South University alumni, teachers, and staff residing in Australia.

The event began with a tribute to Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the country's First Nations, with a senior elder delivering a speech recognizing their enduring connection to the land. This was followed by performances showcasing the rich heritage and culture of the Aboriginal people, featuring traditional ceremonies and cultural dances.

The event's highlights included performances by Raef Al Hasan Rafa from the band Avoid Rafa, singer and NSU alumna Elita Karim, and Naveed Mahbub, a pioneer of stand-up comedy in Bangladesh. Elita Karim expressed her excitement about participating in the event, sharing that it made her nostalgic about her university days when she actively participated in NSU's various cultural programs, stage plays, and club activities. Naveed Mahbub spoke about his connection with NSU and reminisced about old memories associated with such events. Both praised NSUAAA's initiative and all their activities.

The celebration concluded with a spectacular fire show. Niyaz, also known as Ninja Niyaz, performed acrobatics with flaming swords and other fiery props to the tunes of popular Bengali songs, mesmerizing the audience and providing a memorable end to the event.