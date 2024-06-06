Nippon Paint transforms auto refinishing in Bangladesh

Introducing Nippon Paint Auto Refinish, poised to revolutionize automotive finishing in Bangladesh. Being the No. 1 Paint Company in Asia Pacific and No. 4 Globally, Nippon Paint brings unparalleled expertise and advanced technology to Bangladesh's dynamic automotive market. Committed to excellence and innovation, they unveil a comprehensive range of auto refinish products tailored to Bangladeshi customers' unique needs.

As the total coating expert, Nippon Paint offers solutions for every surface. Currently, they produce & sell coatings for decorative, protective, industrial, and motorcycle applications all over Bangladesh. Nippon Paint will soon introduce all their innovative coatings to the Bangladesh market. Launching Auto Refinish will expedite their objective towards this goal.

The General Manager Mr. Chen Lee Siong said – "Our mission is to unveil the unparalleled excellence of Nippon Paint Auto Refinish products to our esteemed customers while pioneering the development of the auto refinish market in Bangladesh. By harnessing our global expertise and cutting-edge technology, we will deliver a seamless and enriching experience that sets new standards of quality and service."

The flagship 8100 Ultra Express Clearcoat is renowned for its rapid drying time, allowing for polishing within 30 minutes. Complementing this, they offer high-gloss, UV-protected medium/high solid clear coats, epoxy primers, surfaces, and thinners/reducers to meet diverse finishing needs. The one-step polishing compound, the 920 ULTRA-CUT COMPOUND, significantly enhances gloss in much less time than traditional methods, boasting a fourfold increase in efficiency.