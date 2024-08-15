Nijer Bolar Moto Ekta Golpo foundation calls for expatriates' rights

The Nijer Bolar Moto Ekta Golpo Foundation, an organization dedicated to the welfare of Bangladeshi expatriates, is calling for significant reforms to improve the treatment and benefits of Bangladeshis living and working abroad. The Foundation has outlined a series of demands aimed at ensuring that expatriates are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve, while also enhancing their financial and legal protections.

The Foundation emphasizes the need for special airport services, including dedicated lounges, to ensure that expatriates are treated with dignity and respect upon arrival and departure. Additionally, they advocate for enhanced financial incentives, proposing a minimum 5% promotion on remittances, along with streamlined assistance in the remittance process to acknowledge and encourage the vital contributions of expatriates to the national economy.

The Foundation also demands an end to all forms of harassment at airports, ensuring the safety of expatriates' baggage and a respectful treatment throughout their journey. In the unfortunate event of an expatriate's death, whether legal or illegal, the Foundation calls on the government to cover the costs of repatriating the body to Bangladesh, and for the Wage Earners Welfare Board to promptly deposit the prescribed compensation to the family.

Moreover, the Foundation proposes a governmental payment system that includes a monthly salary and allowance card for expatriates, along with access to civic benefits, which should be available to those who have resided abroad for at least five years with all necessary documentation. They also urge the Bangladesh High Commission and embassies to act swiftly in securing amnesty for expatriates sentenced in the UAE, particularly those involved in the anti-discrimination movement.

The legalization of undocumented expatriates is another key area of focus, with the Foundation encouraging a proactive role for Bangladeshi embassies, working in collaboration with established Bangladeshis in host countries to facilitate this process. Furthermore, the Foundation stresses the importance of maintaining political neutrality in embassies, ensuring that expatriate services are provided efficiently, without delay, and free from corruption.

Transparency in the overseas employment process is crucial, and the Foundation advocates for expatriates to be fully informed about their job roles and salaries before leaving Bangladesh, to avoid any discrepancies. They also recommend that expatriates undergo 3–6 months of training before being sent abroad.

Lastly, the Foundation is pushing for the implementation of mechanisms that allow expatriates to vote from abroad, ensuring their participation in national elections and that their voices are heard. Through these comprehensive reforms, the "Nijer Bolar Moto Ekta Golpo" Foundation aims to enhance the dignity, rights, and well-being of Bangladeshi expatriates around the world.