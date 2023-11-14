New Retail Clothing Brand MICLO, 7 showroom launching in Dhaka in one day and 1 more showroom in Narshingdi

Clothing serves as more than just a basic necessity; it is a means of self-expression and can also convey one's taste, preferences, and social status. As part of the ultimate fashion destination, 'MICLO Bangladesh Limited' has entered the market to offer a range of high-quality and affordable ready-made clothing options inspired by Japanese lifestyle to the consumers in the country."

On Sunday, November 12th, seven showrooms opened together. It was a historical event. Adding a melodious touch, celebrity vocalist Shayan Chowdhury Arnab inaugurated the flagship ScienceLab outlet in Dhanmondi.

Director of MICLO (Creative Design, Innovation, and Marketing Department) Baaboo Arif, said that MICLO follows to Japanese quality since we get inspired by Japanese fashion, lifestyle, and product quality. We give protection of the environment top priority in both the manufacturing and delivery of our clothing. Simultaneously, we prioritize environmental protection issues throughout our garment production and delivery processes. Given the factors of cost, quality, and market need, I am convinced that MICLO will not only establish itself as a beloved apparel line but also serve as an essential daily wardrobe companion.

Sabbir Ahmed, Director of Production in MICLO's Finance and Administration Division, sends his warm greetings. He says, "In today's digital age, everyone is highly fashion-conscious, with trends constantly changing. We aim to offer Japanese quality clothing at affordable prices, catering to the preferences of all our customers.

On the other hand, A.H.M. Ariful Kabir, Director of Merchandising, Sales and Human Resources at MICLO, expresses the organization's aspiration to make its international standard sales service. He mentions, "While initially targeting the Bangladesh market, MICLO has a strategic plan to establish itself as a strong international brand in the future."

In Bangladesh, MICLO isn't just embarking on a journey of fashion; it's igniting a new revelation, as highlighted by Tadahiro Yamaguchi, MICLO's Global Business Director. In a brief message at the launch event, he said, "MICLO is a clothing brand inspired by the Japanese lifestyle, offering tech-savvy style and unwavering quality assurance."

He went on to say, "In a market where many have long-awaited the arrival of a unique clothing brand, we have come together for MICLO's grand launch, and I am tremendously excited to be a part of this celebration. Today, we are not just launching a brand; we are starting a new revelation that embraces individuality, creativity, and a lasting commitment to social responsibility."

However, Yasir Sabab, the optimistic Marketing and Brand Communication Manager of the organization envisions creating exemplary models for producing garments in the country's clothing market.

He believes that while the Bangladesh clothing market holds tremendous potential, there are challenges when compared to established brands. Additionally, there is a deep-seated trust in the quality of Japanese clothing among the people of this nation. From this standpoint, we aspire to establish a precedent that reduces the inclination to buy foreign-made clothes. We firmly believe that MICLO will quickly become an integral part of people's contemporary fashion choices.

On the same day, the renowned singer, Pritom Hasan, inaugurated MICLO's store at Jamuna Future Park and Bashundhara City Shopping Complex. MICLO's dedicated team was also present at the event. Join us as we redefine fashion and embark on this exciting journey with MICLO! Side by side, on the same day, the senior executives of MICLO Bangladesh Limited inaugurated the stores in Mohammadpur, Ring Road, Warriar Ranking Street, Jatrabari, and Metro Shopping Mall.

Furthermore, on Monday (November 13), celebrity singer Pritom Hasan inaugurated a store in Narshingdi.

However, in the near future, this fashion brand is planning to expand its service reach to customers by opening more branches.

In the run-up to the launch, MICLO Bangladesh is offering not only attractive prizes for customers over the next seven days but also special discounts on all products. Don't miss out!