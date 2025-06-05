Nationwide tree plantation, anti-plastic campaign held

A nationwide tree plantation and anti-plastic pollution campaign was held across 64 districts on World Environment Day 2025.

Mission Green Bangladesh took the initiative. Over 5,000 trees were planted, with the active participation of 1,700 volunteers.

Events included human chains, awareness drives, and eco-friendly initiatives.

Experts emphasised the health risks of plastic pollution and urged collective action.

Mission Green Bangladesh vowed to expand the initiative to 495 upazilas by October 2025.