Star Online Report
Thu Jun 5, 2025 12:24 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 12:26 AM

Marriott Business Council, BBDN sign MoU to promote disability-inclusive hiring

Star Online Report
The Marriott Business Council Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly promote disability-inclusive employment.

The signing ceremony was held on June 3 at the BEF office in Police Plaza Concord, Gulshan-1, Dhaka, with representatives from both organisations in attendance, according to a press release.

This strategic partnership aims to advance inclusive hiring, enhance workplace accessibility, and foster a culture of equality within the hospitality sector and beyond.

"At Marriott, we believe in putting people first—and that includes creating opportunities for everyone, regardless of disability. This partnership with BBDN is not only the right thing to do, it's also good for business. We are proud to lead this initiative for a more inclusive future in Bangladesh," said Constantinos S Gavriel, general manager of Le Méridien Dhaka and Chairman of the Marriott Business Council Bangladesh.

Aziza Ahmed, director operations at BBDN, said, "This MoU signifies a concrete step towards creating sustainable pathways to employment for persons with disabilities and we also look forward to working together to ensure the hospitality industry becomes a model for inclusive practices."

The collaboration will include inclusive recruitment, training, and sensitisation campaigns across Marriott hotels in Bangladesh.

