MAB launches new virtual platform to foster local economic development

The Municipal Association of Bangladesh (MAB), in collaboration with the PRABRIDDHI - Local Economic Development (LED) project, funded by the Governments of Bangladesh and Switzerland, co-implemented by the Local Government Division (LGD) and Swisscontact, successfully launched its revamped Virtual Platform to foster local economic development and showcase the best practices for municipal development in Bangladesh. Md Tazul Islam MP, Honorable Minister, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development & Co-operatives launched the virtual platform at Hotel Amari on 2 June 2024.

The virtual platform aims to enhance the outreach of the Municipal Association of Bangladesh and promote the Local Economic Development (LED) model in the country. It connects 329 municipalities through a redesigned website, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter. This initiative will help scale the Local Economic Development approach to other prospective municipalities and contribute to national development goals, including achieving Upper-Middle Income status and creating a Smart Bangladesh.

Following the launch of the virtual platform, the minister also inaugurated a three-day Digital Capacity Building Training for 40 municipal staff members to equip them with the digital literacy needed to utilize the virtual platform effectively.

Speaking at the event as the chief guest, Mr. Md Tazul Islam MP, Minister, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development & Co-operatives said, "In alignment with the "Smart Bangladesh" vision, MAB – an umbrella organization for 329 municipalities - is enhancing its digital presence and outreach with the support of the PRABRIDDHI project. This newly designed virtual platform enables all municipalities in the country to easily connect, share their local economic development activities with the public, and draw inspiration from each other to implement similar initiatives in their areas. Consequently, the local economic development process will further accelerate".

Guests from the ministry, other municipalities, MAB, and Swisscontact also graced the event. The event also featured a demonstration of the redesigned website and other social media platforms. Additionally, the invited participants enjoyed a laser show.

The PRABRIDDHI project, co-implemented by the Local Government Division (LGD) and Swisscontact, is currently being implemented in seven municipalities: Bogura, Jashore, Shibganj, Bhairab, Dinajpur, Kushtia, and Cox's Bazar.