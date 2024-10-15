Letters reflect joys and pains of a father-daughter relationship

The writers of 29 selected letters and guests on stage. At Bangabandhu International Convention Centre on 11 October 2024 | Prothom Alo

On International Day of the Girl Child, the book Kotha Hok, Letters from Fathers and Daughters was launched, featuring 29 heartfelt letters that capture the deep emotions shared between fathers and daughters in Bangladesh. Organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Prothom Alo, the event celebrated the "Celebrating Daughters" campaign, which aims to honor women and girls.

The letters reflect a wide spectrum of emotions, from love and admiration to regret and grief. One letter from Shilpi Akhter recalls how her father, after losing a consignment of fish feed in an accident, returned home smiling because he had saved anklets for her. Md Sharif Uddin Ahammed wrote to his daughter, expressing his hope that she carries forward a sense of responsibility for the world. Farhana Rahman shared how her father's dedication as a physician during the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately cost him his life.

UNFPA's acting representative, Masaki Watabe, emphasised the father's role in promoting gender equality within the family, while Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman addressed the challenges girls still face in Bangladesh.

Two letters were awarded as the best: Fazle Elahi of Narsingdi wrote to his daughter urging her to pursue her dreams, and Debasrita Paul Prachurja from Dhaka expressed gratitude to her father for always supporting her despite societal pressures.

Not all letters were warm; some expressed hurt and estrangement, like Amena Khatun's letter about her forced marriage at 16 and Sirajam Monira Mily's estrangement from her father.

Kotha Hok offers a touching glimpse into the complexities of the father-daughter relationship, revealing emotions ranging from love to pain.