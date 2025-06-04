LEEDO expands 'Peace Home', launches mental wellness centre for street children in Dhaka

Local Education and Economic Development Organization (LEEDO) has opened a newly expanded shelter named "Peace Home" and a newly established "Mental Wellness Space" on Tuesday (June 3) at its premises in Washpur Garden City, Basila, Dhaka.



The Peace Home now offers increased capacity and a dedicated space for mental health support.

Each year, LEEDO rescues over 420 children from the streets. While many are reunited with their families, others remain in need of long-term care. The expansion prioritises safe accommodation for girls and introduces a trauma-informed Mental Wellness Space aimed at supporting survivors of abuse and street violence.

The inauguration programme was attended by German Ambassador Achim Tröster, who reaffirmed Germany's commitment to supporting the people of Bangladesh, and Manuel Haeussler, President of Give One Back, who pledged continued backing for LEEDO's work. Actress and activist Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed engaged children with rhyme and storytelling, as young residents shared their experiences and performed cultural pieces.

"We believe that every child deserves a safe home, a healing space, and the chance to dream again," said a LEEDO representative during the event. "This is not just a celebration of brick and mortar, but of hope, dignity, and transformation."