Contemplating the popularity of Italian cuisine, Le Méridien Dhaka launched an Italian-themed Buffet Brunch on 26 April 2024. This Brunch will be available every Friday afternoon in its buffet restaurant – Latest Recipe. This newest allure of Brunch is nothing but the extensive celebration of effulgent Italian Chef Cristiano Marriosu and his love for home food.

To leave the ordinary Brunch behind – Complimentary pool access, Live Music, Magician, Italian-themed decor, and special activities are arranged, and this luxurious ambiance is available only at BDT 6600 net pp. But the catch is guests can avail of "Buy 1 and Get 2" complimentary offers with selective bank cards.

Chef is focused on redefining the Brunch menu that will be transported completely to a new experience of dining on your weekend. From the popular Ministrone di Verdure soup, Cotoletta di pollo Milanese, Rissotto, Arancini, Insalata Di Gamberi, Abbacchio Alla Romana, Pesce al verde alla Milanese, Pizza, Pasta, and Tiramisu every eminent cuisine will be available from the city of Rome, Milan, Venice, Sicilia, and all notable parts of Italy. Also, this time unlimited fruit punch will be available on the menu to embrace the summer madness. Also, giving a thought for vegetarians some unique concepts will be available. Most importantly, Italian Brunch is incomplete without having a touch of coffee. So, guests can also have complimentary tea/ coffee.

At Latest Recipe, they will embody what Buffet Brunch truly meant to be – sophisticated, memorable, and always an occasion. More than food, guests will indulge in the extravagance of entertainment. This is the time to rediscover Brunch in Italian style.