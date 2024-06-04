IRRI and HSBC Partner to Boost Rice Productivity in Haor Region

As water levels start rising in the Haor basin areas of Sunamganj, Water Development Board has been urging farmers in the area to harvest their paddy as soon as possible. In this photo, farmers in Sunamganj are seen harvesting their paddy recently in the area. Photo: Collected

The International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and HSBC Bank have partnered for a three-year project to enhance rice productivity and resilience in the Haor region.

This initiative, spanning from 2024 to 2027, aims to develop sustainable, climate-smart rice value chains in Sunamganj and Kishoreganj districts.

Launched at the BARC auditorium in Dhaka yesterday, the project focuses on promoting improved rice varieties, sustainable farming practices, strengthening seed systems, increasing mechanization, and supporting local agri-entrepreneurs.

The goal is to benefit 10,000 rice value chain actors, boosting productivity, profitability, and resilience in the Haor ecosystem.

Sheikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council, highlighted the importance of this initiative for national food security and economic prosperity.

Syeda Afzalun Nessa, head of corporate sustainability at HSBC Bangladesh, highlighted the bank's commitment to climate adaptation and mitigation, saying that the Haor region, a climate hotspot, is a key focus for HSBC.

Dr. Humnath Bhandari, country representative for IRRI in Bangladesh, said that by enhancing rice productivity and resilience, the project aims to contribute to national food security and economic development.

