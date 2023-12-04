International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrated in Dhaka

On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), UN agencies, Sightsavers, and organisations of people with disabilities (OPDs) gathered at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, to underscore the theme of this year: "United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with and by persons with disabilities."

The distinguished Chief Guest for the event was Md. Akhter Hossain, Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs) at the Prime Minister's Office, while the Special Guest was Zuena Aziz, Former Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs) at the Prime Minister's Office.

The event opened with a warm welcome from Sightsavers Country Director, Amrita Rejina Rozario, emphasising the necessity of a collaborative approach to advance disability rights and inclusion in Bangladesh. UN officials attended as Guests of Honour and shared their perspectives on the promotion of disability rights globally and in Bangladesh. The esteemed speakers included Gwyn Lewis, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Tuomo Poutiainen, ILO- Country Director in Bangladesh, Gitanjali Singh, Country Representative, UN Women, Anowarul Haq, Assistant Resident Representative, UNDP (virtually present), and Natalie McCauley, Chief of Child Protection, UNICEF. The UN representatives collectively highlighted the imperative for increased efforts to promote disability rights, calling for a stronger commitment to inclusivity.

Chief Guest Md. Akhter Hossain emphasised the need for stronger alignment between national Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicators and disability inclusion. The event, chaired by Khandaker Jahurul Alam, Executive Director of the Centre for Services and Information on Disability, featured keynotes from Aminul Arifeen from UNDP and Ayon Debnath for Sightsavers. Both stressed the urgency of reinforcing the implementation of the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities, even a decade after its enactment.

People with disabilities and representatives from various disability organisations brought attention to crucial areas, including the revitalization of disability committees, increased budget allocation for the National Action Plan on Disability, appointment of disability focal points, enhancement of disability allowances, monitoring and accountability of government disability activities, and consultation of organisations of OPDs in the development process.

The event featured two panel discussions covering various thematic areas, and a journalists' forum on disability was introduced, providing a platform for media engagement and awareness.

The collaboration between UN agencies, Sightsavers, and disability organisations underscored a unified commitment to advancing the rights, inclusion, and well-being of persons with disabilities in Bangladesh and globally. The event served as a catalyst for renewed efforts and partnerships to achieve the ambitious goals set forth in the theme "United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with and by persons with disabilities."