Interactive Cares organized the final of Idea Innovation 4.0

Interactive Cares, the country's leading upskilling and job placement platform, successfully concluded its 4th annual flagship event, Idea Innovation 4.0. This year's theme, "Innovate Smart Bangladesh," brought together over 250 teams from across the country, all full of ideas to build a more intelligent and innovative Bangladesh. The competition witnessed a surge in participation compared to last year's 200 teams. After two rounds of rigorous evaluations by a panel of esteemed judges, including prominent industry experts, only 7 teams made it to the grand finale held on April 20, 2024, at the A.S. Mahmud Seminar Hall, The Daily Star auditorium. In this event, Sarajit Baral, Regional Manager of BAT; Shaheen Siam CSO of Shopup; Rashedun Nabi, Customer Success Lead of ConnectedLife Health, Singapore and

Mark Anupom Mollick, Country Lead of Business Services, CodeCrafters Intl. and Founder & Executive Consultant, Idean Consulting, were honorable judges. Sumaiya Afrin Ahona, program presenter at Ekushey Television, graciously hosted this amazing event.

The finalists captivated the audience with their innovative business ideas, each competing for the opportunity to make a real difference. The competition format provided each team with 5 minutes to showcase their ideas, followed by an interactive session with the judges for further clarification and understanding.

"The energy and passion displayed by these young minds were truly inspiring," shared Rare Al Samir, CEO of Interactive Cares. "It's evident that Bangladesh's future is bright with such innovative thinkers at the forefront."

The winners were awarded cash prizes to support their endeavors. Pixie Dust got the first prize and was awarded BDT 80,000, Hatti Matim Tim achieved the second prize, worth BDT 40,000; and Pritilata was the third team in the competition and was awarded BDT 30,000.

Interactive Cares is already gearing up for Idea Innovation 5.0! If you have a groundbreaking idea that can revolutionize Bangladesh, don't miss your chance to be part of this exciting event. Registration for Idea Innovation 5.0 is now open! Visit our website for details and ignite your journey to make a difference.