IHSB takes on NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2024

International Hope School Bangladesh (IHSB) Students reach for the stars in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2024 at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. IHSB achieved a significant milestone by securing its position as the first and only school in Bangladesh to participate in the esteemed NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2024.

International Hope School Bangladesh (IHSB) has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and excellence. This year, the school continued to uphold this tradition as one of the 72 teams selected. This remarkable feat was made possible through the support of Startup Bangladesh Limited, ICT Division Bangladesh, and the sponsorship of City Group, Savoy & Index Group.

A team comprising 10 dedicated high school students, Md Asiful Haque, Ahmed Muztaba Hossain Zarif, Ferdous Ahamed, Md Hasan Zafeer Prodhan, Afraj Azmaeen Hoq, Jawad Hossain, Warda Karicha Zara, Shajadi Ayman Sultana, Mahjabin Alam Ros.