IFIC Bank's Board of Directors held a special discussion with Senior Management Team

A special meeting was held between the newly constituted Board of Directors of IFIC Bank and the bank's Senior Management Team. This meeting took place on 14 September 2024 at IFIC Tower in the Capital's Purana Paltan area. The meeting was presided over by the bank's Chairman, Md. Mehmood Husain. The meeting was attended by the honorable board member Md. Ebtadul Islam, Sajjad Zohir, Kazi Md. Mahboob Kasem, FCA, Md. Golam Mostofa and Md Monzorul Haque. They discussed the current financial sector, made decisions to improve customer service quality and protect customer deposits, and outlined the implementation strategy for IFIC Bank. The meeting also included Managing Director Syed Mansur Mustafa, Deputy Managing Directors and other members of the Senior Management Team of IFIC Bank.