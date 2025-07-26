IFIC Bank reports deposit growth to Tk 51,000cr at half-yearly conference

IFIC Bank PLC, having a banking network with 1,414 branches and Uposhakhas, held its Half-Yearly Business Conference 2025 at the Multipurpose Hall of IFIC Tower in Purana Paltan, Dhaka.

The event was attended by senior leadership and board members, including the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Md Mehmood Husain, who presided over the conference as chief guest. The session was chaired by the bank's Managing Director Syed Mansur Mustafa.

Board members Kazi Md Mahboob Kasem FCA, Md Golam Mostofa, and Md Monzorul Haque were also in attendance, along with Deputy Managing Directors, Head Office officials, and managers from 189 branches across Bangladesh.

In his address, Md Mehmood Husain said that customer trust had been restored through adherence to strong governance principles. He announced that the bank's total deposits had surpassed Tk 51,000 crore, attributing this growth to operational transparency and accountability across all management levels. "The return of customer confidence is the result of ensuring good governance at IFIC Bank," he added.

Syed Mansur Mustafa, in his opening remarks, underlined the importance of sustainable growth and regulatory compliance as part of IFIC Bank's ongoing transformation. He also highlighted the bank's initiatives to develop a skilled and future-ready workforce.

Board members Kazi Md Mahboob Kashem FCA, Md Golam Mostofa, and Md Monzorul Haque also addressed the participants, offering reflections on IFIC's legacy as a first-generation bank and outlining strategic priorities for the coming months.

During the second half of the programme, Dilip Kumar Mondol, Chief Financial Officer of IFIC Bank, delivered a detailed presentation on the bank's performance over the January–July 2025 period.

The day-long conference concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session.