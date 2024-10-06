IFIC Bank inaugurates its uposhakha at Zindabazar in Sylhet

IFIC Bank has inaugurated its 1,217th uposhakha at Zindabazar in Sylhet city. The new uposhakha was inaugurated by the President of the Sylhet Press Club, Ikramul Kabir, who served as the chief guest for the occasion held at Sadar's Sohir Plaza on 1st October 2024. With this inauguration, the total number of business outlets of the bank now stands at 1,405.

The event was chaired by Sylhet Branch Manager Md. Abdul Quayum Chowdhury and featured notable attendees include prominent businessman Kamrul Hasan, local business leaders, the bank's Sylhet zone manager, Md. Moshiur Rahman, as well as local dignitaries and media representatives.

IFIC Bank continues to lead the way in the banking sector, having established the largest banking network in the country, with over 188 branches and 1217 uposhakhas nationwide.