Press Releases
Sun Oct 6, 2024 01:05 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 01:08 AM

Most Viewed

Press Releases

IFIC Bank inaugurates its uposhakha at Zindabazar in Sylhet

Sun Oct 6, 2024 01:05 AM Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 01:08 AM

IFIC Bank has inaugurated its 1,217th uposhakha at Zindabazar in Sylhet city. The new uposhakha was inaugurated by the President of the Sylhet Press Club, Ikramul Kabir, who served as the chief guest for the occasion held at Sadar's Sohir Plaza on 1st October 2024. With this inauguration, the total number of business outlets of the bank now stands at 1,405.

The event was chaired by Sylhet Branch Manager Md. Abdul Quayum Chowdhury and featured notable attendees include prominent businessman Kamrul Hasan, local business leaders, the bank's Sylhet zone manager, Md. Moshiur Rahman, as well as local dignitaries and media representatives.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

IFIC Bank continues to lead the way in the banking sector, having established the largest banking network in the country, with over 188 branches and 1217 uposhakhas nationwide. 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শেয়ারবাজার

অর্থনীতির পরিধি বাড়লেও ‘ধুলোয় মিশেছে’ পুঁজিবাজার

শেয়ার কারসাজি করা ব্যক্তিরা ছাড়া সাধারণ বিনিয়োগকারীরা পুঁজিবাজার থেকে হতাশা ছাড়া আর কিছুই পাননি। বিদেশি বিনিয়োগকারীসহ অনেকে পুঁজিবাজার ছেড়ে চলে গেছেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘পুরোনো চাঁদাবাজদের স্থান দখল করে নিচ্ছে নতুন চাঁদাবাজরা’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে