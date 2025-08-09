IFIC Bank achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for information security

IFIC Bank PLC has secured ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification from Bureau Veritas for meeting global standards in information security management.

The certification recognises the bank's measures to safeguard customer information through its security management systems.

A handover ceremony was held on August 7 at the bank's head office in Purana Paltan, Dhaka.

Bureau Veritas Country Manager Sohel Azad presented the certificate to IFIC Bank Managing Director Syed Mansur Mustafa.

The event was also attended by Md. Monitur Rahman, Md. Rafiqul Islam, and K.A.R.M. Mostofa Kamal, Deputy Managing Directors of the bank; Dilip Kumar Mandal, Chief Financial Officer; Mohammad Sahin Uddin, Head of Treasury; Md. Nazmul Haque Talukder, Head of Data Processing & IT System Management; Mukut K Barua, CIF Operations Manager of Bureau Veritas; and K.B.M. Tareq, Regional Sales Manager (Certifications) , along with officials from both organisations.

