An inter-club sports competition named 'Gulshan Club Olympiad-2023' is going to be held from November 24th to December 2nd, 2023 for the 3rd time under the initiative of Gulshan Club. A press conference was organized today on 20th November 2023 at Crystal Palace Auditorium to celebrate the Olympiad.

Gulshan Club President Rafiqul Alam (Helal) and Olympiad Organizing Committee Chairman Dr Wahiduzzaman (Tamal) inaugurated the Club Olympiad Logo and Jersey. Club President Rafiqul Alam (Helal) thanked everyone in the welcome speech and mentioned Gulshan Club Limited as a social institution in the current context. He said, that through competitive games, this event is aimed at developing friendship, brotherhood and sincere camaraderie among all the members of the social clubs, including the young and the old. Olympiad Organizing Committee Advisors Mohammad Shahed Masud, Finance Director, M. A. Qader (Anu), Club Director, Vice-Chairman Rezaul Haque (Razu), and Md. Mostaque Ahmed; Deputy Managing Director & CEMO of Dhaka Bank Limited were also present on the stage during the Press Conference. Olympiad Organizing Committee Chairman Dr Wahiduzzaman (Tamal) said in a detailed speech about the total arrangements; that this year, around 900 competitors from 18 clubs are participating in 18 events of 13 Sports.

Presidents of various clubs participating in the Olympiad, Gulshan Club Board of Directors, Convenors of various sports events and representatives of the participating clubs were present in the press conference. The delegates present at the press conference expressed their valuable statements and opinions.

This year the grand participants are – The American Club (AEEA), All Community Club Limited, Banani Club Limited, Baridhara Cosmopolitan Club Limited, Cadet College Club Limited, Chittagong Club Limited, Club Shaheen Limited, Dhaka Boat Club Limited, Dhaka Club Limited, German Club Dhaka, Gulshan Club Limited, Gulshan Youth Club Limited, Gregorian Alumni Club Limited, The International Club Dhaka, Khulna Club Limited, Narayanganj Club Limited, Sylhet Club Limited, and Uttara Club Limited.

Overall events include - Arm wrestling, Badminton, Basketball (Women's), Cricket, Football, Chess, Golf, Snooker, Pool, Squash, Table tennis, Tennis and Quizzes.

On November 24th, 2023, at 4:15 pm, the opening ceremony has been planned to be organized at the Gulshan Club Tennis Ground, Mohammad A. Arafat MP (Dhaka-17) be the Chief Guest followed by the auspicious opening of this Olympiad by organizing a Spectacular Flash Mob & Fire Dances at the adjacent field. Gulshan Youth Club is the co-venue partner. Competitive Cricket, Basketball, Badminton and Football are organized in the Gulshan Youth Club grounds.

Dhaka Bank Limited, Bhaiya Housing Limited, Prime Bank Limited, and Orion Footwear have come forward as sponsors to celebrate Interclub Sports Carnival 'Gulshan Club Olympiad - 2023' in a beautiful, meaningful and attractive way. The broadcasting partner is T-Sports, Channel-I is the electronic media partner. The Daily Prothom Alo and The Daily Star are partners in the print media.

The event will conclude with a grand prize distribution ceremony at Gulshan Club premises on December 2nd at 6:30 pm followed by a Cultural event and Dinner.