Garibook spreads Eid joy with “Khushir Ticket”

A mother waits at the doorstep for her child. A father lifts his daughter into his arms after months apart. For millions, Eid is not just a festival, but a homecoming filled with emotion, love, and connection.

But while many travel in comfort, underprivileged people often face dangerous and undignified journeys to get home. Some ride on the backs of trucks, others on crowded train rooftops. These are the untold stories of sacrifice. And this Eid, Garibook steps in to change that narrative.

This year, Garibook, a rising app-based transportation platform, is working to change that narrative. Through its latest initiative, Khushir Ticket, Garibook is offering free, safe, and comfortable travel to 30 underprivileged individuals so they may return home for Eid in dignity. The beneficiaries will travel aboard a fully air-conditioned Coaster bus from Dhaka to Netrokona, ensuring they reach their families not in desperation, but in comfort and care.

"Eid-ul-Adha is about sacrifice and compassion," said Syed Rajib Hossain, Founder and CEO of Garibook. "Every year, we see people forced to walk or travel in extremely unsafe ways just to get home. With Khushir Ticket, we wanted to honour the spirit of Eid by ensuring that even those who are often overlooked have a safe way to reunite with their loved ones.

Founded with a "driver-first" philosophy, Garibook has disrupted the ride-hailing industry by eliminating commissions from its pricing model. Drivers retain 100% of their earnings, allowing them to build more sustainable livelihoods. This approach not only empowers drivers but also enables passengers to enjoy lower fares and greater transparency. Customers using the Garibook app can choose from a range of vehicles, including Sedan, Noah, and HiAce, for intercity or local travel, with full freedom to negotiate fares directly with drivers.

The Khushir Ticket campaign is open to public participation. Anyone can recommend a deserving individual by submitting their name and phone number through the Garibook website. Selected participants will be contacted and confirmed for the journey scheduled on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM, when the Garibook AC Coaster bus will depart from Dhaka for Netrokona.