Future leaders gather in Dhaka for MAMUN IV Conference

The fourth session of the Mastermind Model United Nations (MAMUN IV) was held from July 18 to 20, bringing together over 300 student delegates from grades 8 to 12 at the Mastermind Dhanmondi senior campus in Dhaka.

Spanning three days, the conference featured nine committees tackling various global issues through structured debate, negotiation, and drafting of resolutions.

A 70-member secretariat team managed logistics and decorated the campus, including hand-painted tributes to global figures such as Nelson Mandela.

The event opened with remarks from Secretary General Taysir Rahman, followed by a cultural night titled "মামুনের উৎসব", showcasing Bengali music and a performance by Mastermind's in-house band, "The Mellows."

A highlight of this year's session was the Joint Crisis Cabinet (JCC), where delegates from simulated Indian and Pakistani cabinets engaged in live crisis negotiations.

The closing ceremony took place at the Westin Dhaka, where awards and participation certificates were distributed. The Vice Principal addressed the audience, praising the students' efforts. A performance by the band Level Five concluded the evening, with delegates and organisers singing along to popular tracks like "Tumi."

MAMUN IV concluded with a buffet dinner and reflections on diplomacy, leadership, and collaboration—leaving participants looking forward to the next session.