Four-day mega sale at WECON Chowdhury Arcade in Cumilla

Wecon Chowdhury Arcade, developed by Wecon Properties Ltd, has launched a four-day mega-sale event in Cumilla's Kandi Para.

The sale event will remain open from 10am to 8pm daily from November 6 to 9 marking a new era in Cumilla's business landscape.

The grand inauguration programme was attended by the landowners Humayun Mozaher Chowdhury, Jahangir Mazhar Chowdhury, Mohammad Zahid Mazhar Chowdhury, along with Managing Director of Wecon Properties Ltd & P2P Family, Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, Director of Wecon Properties Ltd. & P2P Family Architect Mahadi Iftekhar, Dewan Rashidul Hasan (Executive Director), renowned media personality Tariq Inam, Nirjhor Chakraborty (Executive Director, Pears Communication), Group DGM Ramen Das Gupta, Head of Business Operation & Development Nazmul Ben Abedin, Consultant (Sales & Marketing) Mohammad Hasan, GM Mohammad Nazmul Hossain, and journalists from print and electronic media, alongside local dignitaries.

During the ceremony, Tariq Inam, the brand ambassador of Wecon Properties Ltd, said, "Wecon Chowdhury Arcade is set to illuminate the hearts of the people of Kandi Para and beyond, attracting everyone to new investment possibilities. It's not just an arcade; it's the gateway to turning dreams into reality, paving the way for future opportunities. Let's take our 'Dream Wecon Chowdhury Arcade' to new heights!"

Over 300 shops will be open during the event, offering exclusive discounts and hassle-free registration options. This unique sale offers remarkable deals that make investments more accessible and affordable, ensuring a golden opportunity for buyers and investors alike.

Exciting gifts await shoppers, including prizes like a Royal Enfield motorcycle, Toyota Aqua car, iPhone 16, gold chains, and over 50 other enticing rewards, adding even more appeal to the event.

With its prime location at the heart of the city, Wecon Chowdhury Arcade promises to boost the local economy by meeting the growing demand for commercial spaces. Moreover, it opens new doors for expatriate Bangladeshis by providing halal investment opportunities in a secure and modern business environment.

Standing tall with 13 floors, Wecon Chowdhury Arcade is not just a commercial building; it is the platform where your business dreams come to life!